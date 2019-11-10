Multi-platinum country and Christian artist Josh Turner is coming to Knoxville in 2020.

West Entertainment announced Turner will be playing at the Knoxville Auditorium on Jan. 31, 2020 at 8 p.m. for an all-ages show.

Tickets range from $32 to $57 and go on sale on Oct. 18 at knoxvilleconcert.com.

The concert will benefit HonorAir in Knoxville, who just recently sent more than 100 East Tennessee veterans on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Washington D.C. for its 29th flight.

Turner is known for hit songs such as 'Long Black Train' and 'Deep South.'