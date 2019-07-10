KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Regal announced Monday that star Dennis Quaid will be in Knoxville later this month for an exclusive benefit screening of Midway.

The screening, set for Oct. 22, is part of a partnership with Lionsgate, Regal Pinnacle ScreenX, 4DX, IMAX & RPX in Knoxville, Tenn. will host the event benefiting Variety – The Children’s Charity of Eastern Tennessee.

A limited number of tickets will go on sale Tuesday at local Regal theaters. They'll cost $50.

“Regal is honored to host the esteemed actor Dennis Quaid at this year’s benefit screening. Dennis is a Hollywood icon bringing to life some of the most memorable characters on the big screen and we are excited to welcome him to East Tennessee,” said John Curry, Senior Vice President of Food Service at Regal and President of Variety. “We extend our deepest gratitude to our friends at Lionsgate for making this red carpet experience in Knoxville possible while helping us raise funds for Variety – The Children’s Charity.”

Guests will enjoy a catered reception in the Pinnacle lobby before Quaid walks the red carpet. After the red carpet reception, Regal said attendees will have the honor of being some of the first moviegoers to view the new film.

The movie is in theaters Nov. 8. It centers on the Battle of Midway, a clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy which marked a pivotal turning point in the Pacific Theater during WWII.

Quaid, who plays Vice Admiral William “Bull” Halsey in Midway, has been in several movies including The Right Stuff, Great Balls of Fire!, The Rookie and A Dog’s Purpose.

This is Quaid's first appearance in Knoxville for the annual Variety charity premiere, according to Regal.

"The film also stars Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas, Etsushi Toyokawa, Tadanobu Asano, Luke Kleintank, Jun Kunimura, Darren Criss, Keean Johnson, Alexander Ludwig, with Mandy Moore, and Woody Harrelson. Midway is written by Wes Tooke and produced by Roland Emmerich and Harald Kloser," a release said.

Variety – the Children’s Charity is a multi-million-dollar philanthropic organization that empowers children with special needs to grow, socialize, and express themselves independently.

A number of Hollywood stars have appeared at Variety charity screenings in Knoxville in the past, including Tom Cruise, Hugh Jackman, Jack Black, Jeff Daniels, and Cuba Gooding Jr.

