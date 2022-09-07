x
Dolly Parton to release new greatest hits album called 'Diamonds & Rhinestones' in November

The album is expected to span Dolly Parton's entire career and will feature 23 recordings from 1971 through 2020.
Credit: Dolly Parton

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton's music has made an impact across the world, especially in her home of East Tennessee. Soon, fans will have a chance to own one more piece of her music and listen to some of the classics that defined her career.

She announced Wednesday that she was releasing a new album featuring some of her greatest hits. It will be called "Diamonds & Rhinestones" and will feature 23 recordings from 1971 through 2020. It includes performances with Kenny Rogers, Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette, and even a collaboration with a Swedish electropop dance due — Galantis.

A list of songs included in the album is available below.

  • 9 to 5 
  • Jolene 
  • Here You Come Again 
  • Islands In The Stream feat. Kenny Rogers 
  • I Will Always Love You 
  • Coat of Many Colors
  • My Tennessee Mountain Home 
  • The Bargain Store 
  • Baby I’m Burnin’ 
  • Better Get To Livin’ 
  • Why’d You Come In Here Lookin’ Like That 
  • Love Is Like A Butterfly
  • Heartbreaker
  • Red Shoes
  • The Seeker
  • Together You & I
  • Two Doors Down
  • When Life Is Good Again
  • Tennessee Homesick Blues
  • It’s All Wrong But It’s All Right 
  • Real Love with Kenny Rogers
  • Silver Threads and Golden Needles w/ Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, and Tammy Wynette
  • Faith (Galantis & Dolly Parton feat. Mr. Probz)

It will be available as a vinyl pressing or as CD. The album will also be available on streaming services and on YouTube. Anyone who wants to own a copy of the music can preorder it online. It is also expected to be available at local record stores. Diamonds & Rhinestones will be released on November 18.

