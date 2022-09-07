Dolly Parton to release new greatest hits album called 'Diamonds & Rhinestones' in November

The album is expected to span Dolly Parton's entire career and will feature 23 recordings from 1971 through 2020.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton's music has made an impact across the world, especially in her home of East Tennessee. Soon, fans will have a chance to own one more piece of her music and listen to some of the classics that defined her career.

She announced Wednesday that she was releasing a new album featuring some of her greatest hits. It will be called "Diamonds & Rhinestones" and will feature 23 recordings from 1971 through 2020. It includes performances with Kenny Rogers, Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette, and even a collaboration with a Swedish electropop dance due — Galantis.

A list of songs included in the album is available below.

9 to 5

Jolene

Here You Come Again

Islands In The Stream feat. Kenny Rogers

I Will Always Love You

Coat of Many Colors

My Tennessee Mountain Home

The Bargain Store

Baby I’m Burnin’

Better Get To Livin’

Why’d You Come In Here Lookin’ Like That

Love Is Like A Butterfly

Heartbreaker

Red Shoes

The Seeker

Together You & I

Two Doors Down

When Life Is Good Again

Tennessee Homesick Blues

It’s All Wrong But It’s All Right

Real Love with Kenny Rogers

Silver Threads and Golden Needles w/ Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, and Tammy Wynette

Faith (Galantis & Dolly Parton feat. Mr. Probz)

It will be available as a vinyl pressing or as CD. The album will also be available on streaming services and on YouTube. Anyone who wants to own a copy of the music can preorder it online. It is also expected to be available at local record stores. Diamonds & Rhinestones will be released on November 18.