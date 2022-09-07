Dolly Parton to release new greatest hits album called 'Diamonds & Rhinestones' in November

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton's music has made an impact across the world, especially in her home of East Tennessee. Soon, fans will have a chance to own one more piece of her music and listen to some of the classics that defined her career.
She announced Wednesday that she was releasing a new album featuring some of her greatest hits. It will be called "Diamonds & Rhinestones" and will feature 23 recordings from 1971 through 2020. It includes performances with Kenny Rogers, Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette, and even a collaboration with a Swedish electropop dance due — Galantis.
A list of songs included in the album is available below.
- 9 to 5
- Jolene
- Here You Come Again
- Islands In The Stream feat. Kenny Rogers
- I Will Always Love You
- Coat of Many Colors
- My Tennessee Mountain Home
- The Bargain Store
- Baby I’m Burnin’
- Better Get To Livin’
- Why’d You Come In Here Lookin’ Like That
- Love Is Like A Butterfly
- Heartbreaker
- Red Shoes
- The Seeker
- Together You & I
- Two Doors Down
- When Life Is Good Again
- Tennessee Homesick Blues
- It’s All Wrong But It’s All Right
- Real Love with Kenny Rogers
- Silver Threads and Golden Needles w/ Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, and Tammy Wynette
- Faith (Galantis & Dolly Parton feat. Mr. Probz)
It will be available as a vinyl pressing or as CD. The album will also be available on streaming services and on YouTube. Anyone who wants to own a copy of the music can preorder it online. It is also expected to be available at local record stores. Diamonds & Rhinestones will be released on November 18.