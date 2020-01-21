KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new one-day music festival is coming to Knoxville on May 16, called the Southern Skies Music Festival.

The festival is produced by Dogwood Arts and the music is curated by Knoxville-based band, The Dirty Guv'nahs. The lineup includes Ben Rector, Elenowen, Sawyer, Electric Darling, Carly Bannister. The Dirty Guv'nahs will also play at the festival.

It will be held at the World's Fair Park for one day. There will be two stages, food trucks, craft beer, wine, specialty cocktails and a maker Market.

Tickets start at $40, and VIP tickets start at $125. They include access to premium viewing areas, a hangout space with private bars and restrooms, merchandise and more. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. on the festival's website.

"We've been dreaming up a festival event in our hometown of Knoxville for nearly a decade," said James Trimble in a press release, The Dirty Guv'nahs front lineman. "This is the city that gave us a shot and supported our rock and roll dreams."