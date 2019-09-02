SANTA MONICA, Calif — MusiCares honored Dolly Parton as its Person of the Year Friday night.

The organization honored the legendary singer with the title and a gala for her important contributions to the world of music as well as her extraordinary humanitarian and philanthropic efforts.

Parton established the Imagination Library and My People Fund.

The gala takes place each year ahead of the Grammy Awards and is one of the most highly anticipated concert events surrounding the award show.

Singers including Garth Brooks, Miley Cyrus, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry turned up to celebrate the legendary singer and songwriter.

The Grammys will also honor her on Sunday with a special tribute.

She said she will be performing one of her songs from the Dumplin' soundtrack.