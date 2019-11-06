Dolly Parton, the Smoky Mountains and driving from Knoxville to Gatlinburg...is there anything more East Tennessee?

Well, all three come together in a bittersweet animated music video for the Dolly/Ronnie Milsap collaboration, "Smoky Mountain Rain."

The song and video spin a tale of a man rushing back to his love in East Tennessee after becoming disenchanted with the Hollywood lights.

We won't spoil the ending and tell you if she takes him back, but the song is not called "Smoky Mountain Sunshine" for a reason.

The song is one of many off Milsap's new record called "The Duets."