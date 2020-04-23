Elton John's June concert at Thompson-Boling Arena has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The music legend postponed all of the upcoming 2020 dates for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

"This tough decision has been made with the continued safety and well-being of his fans at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings continue to risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus," according to a statement.

RELATED: Knoxville named top concert city for 2020

RELATED: Elton John to hold concert in Knoxville in 2020

All shows will be rescheduled to 2021 and existing tickets will be honored.