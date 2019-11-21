KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you want tickets to see Elton John or the Zac Brown Band in Knoxville, you'll have to buy tickets over the phone or online, not in person at the Thompson Boling Arena ticket office.

They announced today that the TBA Box Office for Concerts & Special Events will not be open for regular ticket sales on Friday, Nov. 22.

Elton John tickets go on-sale at 10:00 a.m.

Zac Brown Band tickets go on-sale at noon.

You can also call and order by phone with Knoxville Tickets: 865-656-4444.

RELATED: Elton John to hold concert in Knoxville in 2020

RELATED: Zac Brown Band coming to Knoxville March 5