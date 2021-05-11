Erick Baker to return to Knoxville for performance at Bijou Theatre on August 27

A Knoxville native and country music songwriter will return to the city for a performance at the Bijou Theatre on August 27.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There is no feeling quite like returning home after spending a while away, and one singer-songwriter will return to a special place soon — Knoxville's classic Bijou Theatre.

Erick Theatre announced Tuesday that he will perform at the theatre on Aug. 27, with tickets going on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for the general public. He has performed across the U.S. and internationally as a touring musician, blending genres for a unique American roots sound.

"I've been waiting a long time for this," he said in a social media post. "See you soon!"

Baker graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in Communications. After walking across the stage he started teaching himself how to play guitar, according to his website. He started his performing career in Knoxville's bars but did not write his first original song until he was 23 years old.

Some of his top songs now include "Unbroken Promise," "Comfort You" and "Stay While." He also was the host of a PBS travel series — Tennessee Valley Uncharted. Writing on the show eventually earned him an Emmy Award.