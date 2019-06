Parents singing lullabies to their kids is nothing new.

But when your mom is Carrie Underwood, the bar is set pretty high.

A new video posted on her social media shows her husband, Mike Fisher, singing Vince Gill's "I Still Believe in You" to their baby, Jacob.

Jacob cries loudly until Carrie jumps in. He stops crying almost immediately as she sings.

That is until Mike joins again and the tears start flowing once more.