Garth Brooks to play Nissan Stadium in Nashville on July 31

Tickets go on sale on June 25.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With the COVID-19 pandemic easing, Garth Brooks is reviving his massively popular stadium tour next month, and he's planning a stop in Music City!

The show at Nissan Stadium is set for July 31 at 7 p.m. It will be the country music superstar's first-ever concert at Nissan Stadium.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 25 at 11 a.m. EDT. You can get them at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, by calling Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784 or on the Ticketmaster app.