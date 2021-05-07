Grand Ole Opry announces full-capacity shows starting May 14

Officials said The Oak Ridge Boys, Lauren Alaina, Luke Combs, Lorrie Morgan and many others will return to the stage

Fans will soon have the chance to fill the Grand Ole Opry for the first time in more than a year.

Officials announced Friday that the classic stage would be open to full-capacity audiences starting May 14. They also said additional tickets were available for spring and summer shows.

The shows that day include performances from Lorrie Morgan, The Oak Ridge Boys and Aaron Weber. The Opry will present eight or more artists on each show meant to give audiences a sample of each artist's musical style. The stage will also welcome Lady A back for their first show as Opry members on May 15.