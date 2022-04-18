Hamilton, Tootsie and Cats: Tennessee Theatre announces Broadway lineup for next season

The season kicks off in November with "Dear Evan Hansen" followed by some shows many theatre-goers may have heard of before.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Theatre-goers have a lot to look forward to. The Tennessee Theatre announced its lineup of shows for the next season on Monday, pairing new titles with some shows that people may have already heard about.

The season will start on November 15 with eight performances of Dear Evan Hansen. The show follows a bullied 17-year-old with social anxiety who is told by his therapist to write letters to himself about what will be good about each day. It has received critical acclaim and won a Tony award.

After that comes Jesus Christ Superstar, starting on November 29. It is a rock opera that tells several biblical stories from the perspective of Judas. It also pays tribute to the 1971 Billboard Album of the Year and includes award-winning music by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Following that, on January 3, 2023, comes eight performances of Tootsie. The play is based on a 1982 romantic comedy film and follows a male actor as he struggles to find work, until landing a role as a woman hospital administrator.

Then, starting February 7, 2023, the Tennessee Theatre will host 16 performances of Hamilton. Songs from the award-winning play often echo in homes across the nation, following the story of the Founding Fathers before and after the American Revolution while focusing on Alexander Hamilton's work to lay a framework for the future of the U.S.

Cats will then take over the theater, with eight performances starting April 11, 2023. The popular and revered play was made by Andrew Lloyd Weber and is often acclaimed as a family favorite.

The season will end with eight showings of Ain't Too Proud starting July 18, 2023. It won Tony Award in 2019 for best choreography and follows The Temptations' journey from Detroit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

There will be an exclusive renewal period for existing six-show subscribers at the Tennesse Theater, starting April 18. Weeknight and weekend package sales will start on June 27 before group sales begin for individual shows on July 18.