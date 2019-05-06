KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Mason Ramsey is coming to Knoxville!

Yes, that's right. The Walmart Yodeling Kid is coming to the Scruffy City.

And since the University Commons Walmart can't be a venue option anymore, he will perform at Knoxville's Cotton Eyed Joe.

He is bringing his Hows Ur Girl & Hows Ur Family Tour to East Tennessee on Friday, Oct. 4. The show will start at 6 p.m.

Advance tickets are available for $15 online at the Cotton Eyed Joe website (just remember, all concert/event tickets are non-refundable).

Fans 18 years and older are welcome at the venue.

For more information, call 865-675-3563 on Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST.