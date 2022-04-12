"I love what I've done" | Longtime musician and director of Maryville College chorus gives final performance

Alan Eleazer, an adjunct instructor of music and voice, played the final concert of his tenure on Tuesday.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A longtime music instructor at Maryville College and director of the Maryville College Community Chorus said one thing was on his mind as he approached the day of the final concert of his tenure: relationships.

He said that he thought heavily about how relationships are not only made between people but between the worlds that they live in and the roles they play. Relationships are made with anything and everything, and those thoughts helped him choose what to perform on Tuesday.

It was built around "Requiem" by John Rutter. Eleazer said that he has performed it several times in his 30-year career, and the song had a way of capturing his intrigue.

"It was inspired by Fauré's 'Requiem,' and there's no big hurrah ending because it's about eternal peace and light — kind of like the way we leave the world or leave a position that's been a part of my life for many years now," he said.

Eleazer officially started as the conductor of the MCCC in 2009 but worked with the college's director of choral activities long before then. Their relationship dates back to the 1980s, according to a release from organizers. In the years since then, he has been active in the East Tennessee fine arts community.

He served as a professional musician, conductor and educator before earning a bachelor's degree in music education as well as a master's degree in choral conducting and sacred music from the University of Tennessee.

"I love the young people I've worked with and the relationships I've had with them, and in my mental musings, I've thought about how my life has always been about relationships — between people, between notes, between pieces of music," he said. "When it comes to the students and the people who have sung with me, those relationships will last a lifetime."

Elezer also directs the Lads, an all men's choral ensemble in Maryville College, and is the director of music and adult ministries at Broadway United Methodist Church.

"I gave my church a five-year notice of my retirement, and that was five years ago!" he said. "I love what I do, and I love what I've done, and I think I could probably do it the rest of my life, but I'm also ready for a change."

Along with the full seven movements of Requiem, they also played "For the Beauty of the Earth" as well as a hymn — "The Lord Bless You and Keep You." It was created by Folliott S. Pierpoint.