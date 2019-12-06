A new show on Netflix called "Awake: The Million Dollar Game" challenges contestants to stay awake for 24 hours and complete mental and physical games.

If they can do it, they win a $1 million prize.

Comedian James Davis is the host of the comedy game show.

The trailer features contestants doing things like jumping to catch falling money and attempting to balance quarters on silverware.

Check out the trailer for the new show.

Season one of "Awake" premieres Friday, June 14.

Keep an eye on Netflix to watch "Awake!"