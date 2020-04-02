KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jim Gaffigan will appear at spots across the world for his new stand up comedy tour, The Pale Tourist. Knoxville is on the list, along with prominent locations like Radio City Music Hall and Centennial Hall.

Gaffigan will perform at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on Aug. 18. An artist presale for tickets starts on Wednesday, Feb. 5. An additional presale will be available the following day before they go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 7.

Besides performing as a comedian, Gaffigan is also an actor that appeared in eight films last year. Three premiered at Sundance Film Festival: 'Troop Zero,' 'Them That Follow,' and 'Light From Light.'

A UT professor shot 'Light From Light,' starring Gaffigan, and showcased several spots in Knoxville throughout the film.

The tour started in Pittsburgh, PA on Jan. 10 and also has dates on Mexico, Argentina, Peru and Canada. It ends on Oct. 24 in Philadelphia, PA.