KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dollywood is a place where dreams are made — especially for actors and singers who dream of performing award-winning shows in East Tennessee.

The theme park is looking for actors and singers who want to be a part of its award-winning shows, so they are holding auditions in Pigeon Forge for the upcoming season. The 2020 Dollywood Entertainment Auditions are being held Friday through Sunday.

Registration will be held Friday, Jan. 10 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The park said on its website that some auditionees will be asked to return for a callback on Sunday.

The park is looking for actors and solo singers. They must be at least 17 years old.