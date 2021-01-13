x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Entertainment News

Justin Timberlake announces new song he’ll perform for Biden inauguration

The Millington native and Memphis superstar said he wrote the song "Better Days" a few months ago with Ant Clemons.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Millington native and Memphis superstar Justin Timberlake says he has a new song that he’ll perform for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

On Twitter Wednesday, JT said he wrote the song “Better Days” with Ant Clemons a few months ago. The tweet goes on to say, “This song was our way of doing what little we could to encourage everyone to stay hopeful and to keep working towards a better future. I’m honored to announce we’ll be performing it for the Inauguration.”

Others who are slated to perform or appear during the live “Celebrating America” special the evening of the inauguration on January 20th are Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi, and Tom Hanks.

Credit: AP
This combination photo shows musician Jon Bon Jovi performing at the Samsung Charity Gala in New York, Nov. 2, 2017, from left, Justin Timberlake performing during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game in Minneapolis on Feb. 4, 2018 and Demi Lovato performing in London on June 25, 2018. Bon Jovi, Timberlake and Lovato will perform at a 90-minute primetime TV special celebrating the inauguration of Joe Biden as president of the United States. (AP Photo)

Related Articles