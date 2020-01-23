PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — When Kanye West visited Pigeon Forge last Sunday, he brought music focused on faith and about spreading the gospel.

He also brought out around 17,000 people who wanted to watch him sing at Strength to Stand, a Christian youth conference. He also brought out crowds of people who went to explore Pigeon Forge.

The Department of Tourism said it saw an increase in the number of people visiting Pigeon Forge while he visited. They said that hotels were almost completely booked and that there were longer waits than usual at restaurants while West made his appearance.

RELATED: Kanye West spreads the gospel in Pigeon Forge

RELATED: Concert flowers to East Tennessee hospitals and senior centers after Kanye West's Pigeon Forge appearance

Some restaurants offered extended hours for the event so fans, tourists and Pigeon Forge natives could enjoy a Sunday meal together.