KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Kelsea Ballerini's song “Miss Me More” is nominated for both 2019 Video of the Year and 2019 Female Video of the Year at Wednesday's CMT Music Awards.

Fans can cast their votes for the Knoxville singer through the CMT website before 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

If Ballerini is one of the top five nominees in the Video of the Year category, you'll be able to vote during the show on Twitter using the hashtags #CMTawards and #VOTEKELSEA.

For more information, go to the CMT website.

