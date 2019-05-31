Country legend Kenny Rogers was nearly killed off this week by the Internet, and now Kenny's team is taking to Twitter to clear up any confusion.

"Due to recent wild misinformation and speculation from several media outlets, we are issuing the following statement on behalf of Kenny Rogers," said his team in the tweet, along with a graphic that contained the statement itself.

The statement reads:

"Kenny was recently admitted to a local Georgia hospital and treated for dehydration. He will remain there to complete some physical therapy to get his strength back prior to discharge. He appreciates the concern and well wishes he has received from his fans and can assure everyone he plans on sticking around through the years to come."