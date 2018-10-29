In September, Kiss announced on reality competition "America's Got Talent" that, after 45 years, the "Detroit Rock City" band planned to launch their final tour in 2019.

On Monday, the first dates of their End of the Road World Tour were announced. They include plans to rock and roll all night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Apr. 9. No dates in Knoxville were on the list.

"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable," the four-man band said in a statement.

After 45 years of rocking the world it all comes down to this. Our final tour ever.

The KISS #EndOfTheRoad World Tour presale begins tomorrow at 10am local. For dates, ticket & VIP info visit https://t.co/30hEXotp1I pic.twitter.com/mfHxMuhKya — KISS (@KISSOnline) October 29, 2018

Tickets and VIP packages ($25.80 - $995.50) go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday via livenation.com. Presales for Kiss Army members and Citi cardholders begin on Wednesday.

The tour, which kicks off in Vancouver on Jan. 31, also includes a Feb. 23 date at the FedEx Forum in Memphis and an April 7 date in Atlanta.

