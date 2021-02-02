Knoxville Children's Theatre postpones weekend performances of "Aristocats, KIDS"

The Knoxville Children's Theatre said that they were postponing the performances out of an abundance of caution.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Children's Theatre announced Saturday that they would postpone the weekend's performances of Disney's Aristocats, KIDS.

They said that the performances were postponed out of an abundance of caution. Anyone who bought tickets for the event will be able to see any performance from Sept. 23 - 26, Sept. 30, or Oct. 1 - 3.

The performances are produced in partnership with the Clayton Foundation. Tickets to see a show is between $12 - $15.

Anyone with questions about the show can reach out to the theater at info@knoxvillechildrenstheatre.com or call them at (865) 208-3677.