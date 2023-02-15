Knoxville ranks among top 50 concert markets in U.S. according to new poll

Visit Knoxville said the city is now ranked as No. 41 on the 2023 Pollstar Concert Market Rankings.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Visit Knoxville announced Wednesday that the city was considered among the top 50 concert markets across the U.S. according to a concert market ranking list from Pollstar.

Knoxville is ranked at No. 41 on the list, out of 100 cities. They said that last year, the city was ranked at No. 97 and its 56-spot increase was the largest jump in the country.

Pollstar has provided data about the concert industry across the world for around 40 years, according to its website.

New York City topped its most recent concert market rankings list, saying around 7.5 million tickets were sold in the city. On average, a concert ticket in NYC cost around $105.

They said in Knoxville, almost 390,000 concert tickets were sold last year. They said tickets cost around $75 on average in the city — an increase of 46% compared to last year. They also said there were almost 150 notable shows in the city throughout 2022.

Knoxville beat out cities like Columbus, Boise, Cincinnati and Lexington.

In 2023, Knoxville fans already have several shows to look forward to. The Chicks announced that they would perform at Thompson-Boling Arena on July 29. The Eagles also announced that they were planning to perform in April, while Stevie Nicks also planned to stop by the arena in May. Orville Peck also announced that he would start his tour in Knoxville in April at The Mill and Mine.