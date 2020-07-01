KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Life may be a highway, but you can't always ride it all night long.

Rascal Flatts announced their farewell tour on Tuesday, called the "Life is a Highway Tour." It will begin on June 11 in Indianapolis, the same day that Bonnaroo begins in Manchester, Tennessee.

The tour will last until Oct. 17, and the band will hit several major cities across the U.S. However, Rascal Flatts will not stop in Knoxville. The closest they will get to Rocky Top will be in Atlanta for their third-to-last performance on Oct. 15.

Tickets are not on sale yet, but fans can stay updated on the band and the tour on their website.

