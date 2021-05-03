Live music returns: Knoxville Symphony Orchestra holding in-person concerts on Sunday

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra is holding two in-person concerts at the Tennessee Theatre on Sunday, after around a year without an audience.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After almost a year without an in-person audience, the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will bring live music back to the city on Sunday.

They will host two performances at the Tennessee Theatre, one at 2:30 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m. The orchestra will perform a variety of classics, such as Bach's Ricercare a 6 from "A Musical Offering." They will also play classics from Mozart, Piazzolla, Grieg and Vaughn Williams.

Digital programs for the performances are available on the orchestra's website.

In February, the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra also performed "The Soldier's Tale" virtually from the Bijou Theater. It was their first virtual concert in almost a year, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They have missed a critical element, and that's what we continue to hear from them," said Rachel Ford, the orchestra's executive director. "'I have missed performing with my friends, I have missed being with my partners, and I'm excited to be back on stage doing what I do with them again.'"

Officials said they are taking every precaution for the safety of musicians, audience members and staff. They will have a limited number of seats, and live-streaming tickets are available, officials said.