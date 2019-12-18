KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Part of what Fanboy Expo is known for is its costume contest when people dress as superheroes, villains and several other characters. Now, one of the highlights of the convention is people coming dressed for another day in the office.

Members of The Office, the hit television show, will appear at the convention. Kate Flannery, Oscar Nunez, Leslie David Baker and Creed Bratton will all appear at the expo between July 10 through July 12.

A fan package is available for fans of The Office. It includes a professional photo with the four actors as well as a ticket for an autograph from each. The package also comes with a collector's lanyard, a special print and guaranteed seating during the Q&A session.

The package also includes admission to the "Office Party" after-party. It costs $349.