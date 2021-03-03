Morgan County's Ethan Lively, 17, impresses judges on The Voice after singing "You Look So Good in Love"

Ethan Lively, 17, from Morgan County, impressed coach Blake Shelton on The Voice Tuesday night.

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee is getting some more time in the limelight after Ethan Lively impressed judges on The Voice Tuesday night. He is 17 years old and from Morgan County.

He sang "You Look So Good in Love" by George Strait, and joined Coach Blake Shelton's team. His deep voice impressed Shelton and the other judges. Lively said that he had been singing since he was 3 years old, and discovered that he could sing so deeply when he was 14 years old.

"I don't know why more people don't do more George Strait songs when they audition for this show," said Shelton during The Voice. "You got an interesting voice because it's kind of sandpapery. Your speaking voice is almost deeper and louder than your singing voice."

He also said that he wanted to see more country music on the show. He also said that he couldn't believe he was the only one who turned his chair around for Lively, saying that he has a lot of potential.