Morgan Wallace, country music artist, arrested in Downtown Nashville

He said he stopped back to the bar to apologize for the incident and included a thank you to the Metro Police for their work.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Just after 11 p.m. Saturday night, Metro officers saw Country Music artist Morgan C. Wallen being kicked out of Kid Rock's bar at 221 Broadway by bar security.

According to the report by police, Wallen was kicked out for being disorderly inside of the bar and kicking glass items inside.

Officers at the scene say Wallen had a strong odor of alcohol and was given the opportunity to walk away from the scene with his friends, but he refused and was placed into police custody.

Wallen posted about the incident on his Twitter Sunday evening. He said he stopped back to the bar to apologize for the incident and included a thank you to the Metro Police for their work.

Wallen has been charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.