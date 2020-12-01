LOS ANGELES — Who will be celebrating Oscar morning?

Brad Pitt for sure. Jennifer Lopez most likely. And very possibly the Obamas, too.

Nominations to the 92nd Academy Awards will begin at 8:18 a.m. EST Monday.

They should bring plenty of star power to the February 9 ceremony - a good thing, since the show will for the second straight year go without a host.

“Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood," “1917,” “The Irishman” and “Parasite” are expected to lead nominations. Pitt is considered a lock for best supporting actor.

Lopez is poised for her first Oscar nomination, as is Beyoncé.

The first film produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, “American Factory,” is in the hunt for best documentary.

