KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fans will have an opportunity to meet celebrity cook Paula Deen this week.

Deen, restaurant owner and popular TV cooking host, will make an appearance at Knoxville Wholesale Furniture on Peters Road on Friday, Jan. 17 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Deen has published fifteen cookbooks and has several businesses in Sevier County.

Deen also has her own furniture line.

The first 100 people in line will be able to purchase an autographed Paula Deen cookbook and meet her. Others will be allowed to meet her as time allows, but organizers urge people to arrive early as they are expecting a large crowd.