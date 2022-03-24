Pellissippi students to manage and operate a Big Ears venue, getting festival experience

Officials said the community college's media technologies program has long-supported the Big Ears festival in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville will be filled with musicians and their fans for 4 days, with music echoing across the city from many different venues. At one of those venues, students from Pellissippi State Community College will be getting real-world festival experience.

Officials with the college said students in the media technologies program will manage and operate one of the venues, guided by faculty in the audio production engineering department.

They said the students will be working at the Old City Performing Arts Center. On Thursday, they will operate the venue for a show that features trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire who is known for working with post-bop jazz with work in spoken word and hip-hop.

The show is called "Trefoil: Akinmusire, Davis and Cleaver" and starts at 7:30 p.m.

On Friday, the venue will also host a large lineup of shows that features names like Claire Rousay, Angélica Negrón and a duo of musicians called "Mind Maintenance."

Saturday will start with a back-to-back lineup at 12 p.m. The first features a film called "Blackalachia" and will highlight themes like non-binary thinking, isolation, emotional introspection, and historical Black cultural influence. Starting at 1:10 p.m. people will be able to enjoy a discussion with Moses Sumney, the director of the film.

The final performance of Big Ears at Old City PAC kicks off at 8 p.m. on Sunday with a new group called "GEORGE."

Pellissippi College officials said that the media technologies program has a history of supporting Big Ears, giving students a chance to get experience working on fast-paced and active festival scenes.

Tickets are sold out for Big Ears, for all performances at the festival's many venues. Anyone who has tickets can plan to attend different shows by looking through the schedule online. Attendees will need to pick up wristbands at the festival headquarters.