MANCHESTER, Tenn. — Post Malone took the stage Saturday night at Bonnaroo, and some eagle-eyed fans spotted something appropriately East Tennessee about his outfit.

Take a closer look at Post's shirt and pants in a tweet from Bonnaroo, and you may recognize a certain blonde Pigeon Forge-native.

That's right. The rapper/singer/songwriter was decked out from head to toe in images of Dolly Parton.

He even got a shout out from Dolly herself on Twitter!

No matter the musical genre, everyone loves Dolly!