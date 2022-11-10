'Rocky Top' plays at CMA Awards thanks to Peyton Manning

It was no surprise the Sheriff paid homage to his alma mater.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Peyton Manning wouldn't be Peyton Manning without mentioning Rocky Top whenever he gets the chance.

So, when Manning came on stage with country singer and Georgia Bulldogs fan Luke Bryan during the 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night, it was no surprise the Sheriff paid homage to his alma mater.

"Tell me what your favorite country music song is," Bryan said to Manning on stage.

"Well, I'm glad you asked me that," Manning replied. "My favorite country song is also a dance craze that's currently sweeping the nation."

Then—it happened.

"Rocky Top" began playing and Zeb Ross of the JCreekCloggers, known for his viral clogging videos, came on stage and did what he does best.

You can watch the clip below.