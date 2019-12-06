NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's own Emily Ann Roberts spent last week in Nashville among hundreds of artists and thousands of dedicated fans celebrating country music at the world-renowned CMA Fest.

As part of the festivities, "The Voice" season nine Team Blake finalist took to the Nashville Acoustic Corner stage in the Bridgestone Arena capturing the capacity audience including critics from Rolling Stone, who named her as one of the 20 Best Acts of the festival, alongside other noteworthy artists such as Trisha Yearwood and Lil Nas X.

During her performance, Roberts announced the release of her debut EP Someday Dream. The project, produced by Jason Saenz, mixed by Chuck Ainlay and mastered by Adam Ayan at Gateway Mastering, will be available on July 12 with pre-sale beginning Friday, June 14.

“I’m so excited to introduce myself and my music to the world with my debut EP Someday Dream,” Roberts said. “I’ve been writing for three years and I’m so proud to be releasing my first project that gives a taste of all that is coming very soon.”

Someday Dream features three previously released songs as well as three new songs.