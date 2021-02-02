'Safe Fun Nashville' addressing safety concerns for Nashville's party vehicles

After a tourist fell from a party bus in downtown Nashville, a group has formed calling for 'transpotainment' vehicles to be regulated.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An organization, Safe Fun Nashville, held a press conference on Broadway to discuss what they feel are "common-sense safety standards for party vehicles."

“This is about continuing to party in a safe and fun way,” Jim Schmitz said during a press conference Thursday afternoon, called at 4th and Broadway. “These vehicles cause issues for not just those riding in them, but also for pedestrians and the flow of traffic.”

The organization has been vocal in its request for local legislative action to regulate and improve common practices for the party buses, tractors and other cars moving across the city.

In July, a 22-year-old tourist fell over the railing of an open-air party bus and was run over by it. ‘Safe Fun Nashville’ has since formed to call for those types of vehicles to be regulated.

“We’re just getting more momentum because of the accident that happened. We don’t want that to happen again,” said Tee Jordan with Safe Fun Nashville.

Tourists have taken notice too.

“We’ve seen a couple of them went down the people pretty reckless on there,” Alex Spangler, visiting from Ohio, said. “I do think there need to be some regulations. I get there a party buses people want to see them, ‘woo woo,’ do the whole thing, but at some point, there needs to be a safety precaution.”

It’s tourists like Spangler as well as Nashville locals that Safe Fun Nashville said they’re fighting to protect.

“It’s about common-sense rules,” Schmitz said. “We don’t want to over-regulate, we just want to get some common sense to keep people safe.”