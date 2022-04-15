Schedule released for one-day music festival in World's Fair Park on May 14

The Southern Skies Music Festival will include performances from The Dirty Guv'nahs and many other local bands.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville residents won't need to go far to enjoy a music festival soon. On May 14 the Southern Skies Music Festival will kick off on the World's Fair Park lawn.

The festival will last for one day, starting at 1:30 p.m. with eight different performances planned throughout the Saturday. The event is produced by Dogwood Arts, and plans originally called for a May 2020 staging.

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed those plans for two long years. Performances were originally scheduled from Ben Rector, the New Respects and The Dirty Guv'nahs. Tickets for the 2021 event will be honored, according to officials.

Two of those bands stayed on the lineup for a mid-May performance. there are two stages planned for the event, and the schedule for each of those stages is available below.

Mockingbird Stage

1:30 p.m. — Willa Mae

3:30 p.m. — Electric Darling

5:30 p.m. — Maggie Rose

7:30 p.m. — The Dirty Guv'Nahs

9:30 p.m. — Blues Traveler

Dogwood Stage

2:30 p.m. — TN Power and Light

4:30 p.m. — Daniel Donato

6:30 p.m. — The New Respects

Tickets are still available, including VIP passes, and people will be able to get a general admission pass on the day of the event. Gates open at 2 p.m. and children under 10 years old will be able to get in for free.