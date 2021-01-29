Subway: 'No truth' to allegation that its tuna isn't actually tuna

A lawsuit claims Subway's tuna sandwiches 'lack any trace of tuna as a component.' The fast food chain says the allegations are not true.

Subway is pushing back against a lawsuit that claims the fast food chain doesn't use real tuna in its sandwiches and wraps.

The lawsuit, from two California residents, claims Subway's tuna is "made from a mixture of various concoctions that do not constitute tuna, yet have been blended together." It also accuses the chain of fraud and misrepresentation.

Subway denies this and in response said the tuna it serves is "100% Wild-Caught Tuna."

"There simply is no truth to the allegations in the complaint that was filed in California," a Subway spokesperson said in a statement. "The taste and quality of our tuna make it one of Subway's most popular products and these baseless accusations threaten to damage our franchisees, small business owners who work tirelessly to uphold the high standards that Subway sets for all of its products, including its tuna."

The California lawsuit cited "independent testing" and claimed the products "entirely lack any trace of tuna as a component." However, the lawsuit did not explain what that testing entailed or what ingredients they allegedly found instead.

Shalini Dogra, an attorney representing the residents who brought the lawsuit, told the Washington Post that they "found that the ingredients were not tuna and not fish." However, Dogra would not tell the Post what the lab had supposedly identified as the tuna ingredients.

Subway said it plans to fight the claims, which a spokesperson described as "frivolous" and "being pursued without adequate investigation."