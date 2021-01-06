Tennessee Theatre to stop requiring masks starting today

Staff will continue wearing masks as a precaution. Anyone uncomfortable attending a show without a mask requirement will be able to request a refund.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Starting Tuesday, June 1, only the actors on stage will be the ones wearing masks at the Tennessee Theatre.

Officials announced that starting June 1, the Tennessee Theatre will not require attendees to wear masks. Although they will not need to wear masks, patrons are encouraged to continue wearing masks at shows. Staff will also continue wearing masks as a precaution, according to a release from officials.

Refunds are available for anyone who bought a ticket for a performance later this year and is uncomfortable attending without a mask requirement. Anyone who wants a refund should contact the box office by July 22 through email, info@tennesseetheatre.com.

After July 22, the theatre will return to its "no refunds, no exchanges" policy.

Staff received health and safety training before returning to work at the Tennessee Theatre and need to undergo a wellness check before starting a shift.

new air filters and ionization systems have also been added to the theatre's HVAC system, to reduce the chance of viruses spreading.