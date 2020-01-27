KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tickets to see The Black Lillies perform a "Farewell for Now" show go on sale soon, the Bijou Theater said in a post on Twitter. It may be the last chance to see them live.

The group announced an indefinite hiatus in late December and toured at four different venues. The band also promised a springtime show in Knoxville. On Monday, the Bijou Theater announced a show on April 4 at 8 p.m. with the Black Lillies.

Fan club pre-sale starts on Tuesday, Jan 28 at 10 a.m. Then, the venue pre-sale starts on Wednesday at 10 a.m. The general public will be able to purchase tickets on Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m.

