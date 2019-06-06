KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — "This Is Us" star Chris Sullivan is joining the ever-growing list of stars that will be in Knoxville for Bubba Fest.

Chris Sullivan is known to most as the lovable Toby Damon in the award-winning NBC drama “This Is Us.” Toby is the reliable, light-hearted soul who uses his humor to overcome the struggles of his life and relationships.

Clever fans may recognize him under the make-up of the much-mocked Taserface in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” Sullivan also appeared in the Cinemax series “The Nick,” starring Clive Owen, and Chapter Two of Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” among other his many projects.

Sean Gunn is also joining him for all the nerdy fun. Gunn plays Kraglin in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” series, as first-mate to the pirate Yondu.

Gunn also lends to the special effects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, portraying the “on-set” Rocket Raccoon before animators replace him with the beloved “trash panda.” Gunn and Rocket both star in this summer’s blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame.”

Many fans will also remember him as oddball Kirk Gleason in the fast-talking WB and CW series “Gilmore Girls.”

Bubba Fest will be on August 23-25, at the Knoxville Convention Center. Admission tickets and hotel reservations are currently available through BubbaFest.com.

For a complete list of celebrities and activities, please visit BubbaFest.com and follow @BubbaFestTN on both Facebook and Twitter.

Sullivan and Gunn will join the likes of Nikolaj Coster-Waldau from “Game of Thrones;” “Under Siege” star Steven Seagal; “Baywatch” and “Playboy” alum Pamela Anderson and many others.

