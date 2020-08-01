PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Kanye West is scheduled for a 10 a.m. session during the Strength to Stand conference in Pigeon Forge on Jan. 19. However, one session may not have been enough.

A second session has been added to the Strength to Stand Conference for 3 p.m. on the same day. The second session is open to the general public, and tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. today.

They will be available for $40, $60 and $80 according to Scott Dawson, the preacher organizing the conference. The venue holds around 10,000 people, he said.

"The first session is part of the conference, but the 3 p.m. is more of a stand-alone event," Dawson said.

Strength to Stand is a religious, student conference that runs between Jan. 18 and Jan. 20.

Tickets are sold out for the first session.