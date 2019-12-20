KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee crowded the top spots of Paste Magazine's awards for Best Music Festivals of 2019.

Big Ears and Bonnaroo earned first and second place on the list. It includes 14 festivals from around the world, including Iceland and Canada.

The magazine wanted to emphasize festivals that helped people discover new music and highlighted new artists. It also wanted to recognize festivals that prioritized cheaper attractions, as well as gender equality.

Hosted in Knoxville, Big Ears built a reputation for showcasing new artists just getting started with their careers. The festival is known for giving new artists a platform to perform, attracting attendees and musicians from around the world for a chance to see the next big name play.

The festival spans genres and hosts bands that perform country, electronic and rock music, along with everything in between.

Bonnaroo is hosted in Manchester, Tennessee, and the 2019 lineup included names like Cardi B, Post Malone, Childish Gambino and Phish. It sold out for the first time since 2013, attracting audiences from across the world to see some of the biggest stars perform.

The festival also included a lineup of new and indie artists alongside big-name stars.