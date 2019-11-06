KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Hollywood Reporter annually reports on the top-rated graduate programs for Masters of Fine Arts.

The University of Tennessee has been ranked as the 11th best MFA programs.

The Hollywood Reporter consults academics, influencers and alumni and ranks the top 25 acting programs.

The highest-ranking school on the list is Yale, followed by Juilliard. Some other schools featured in the report are UCLA, Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and Brown University.

The Hollywood Reporter said that acting students at UT get a $14,000 annual stipend. Students can also work with the Clarence Brown Theatre. In their last year of the three-year program, students are guaranteed a featured or leading role, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"The small class sizes and location in an affordable artistic hub make it an attractive option," said the article by The Hollywood Reporter.