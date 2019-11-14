KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thousands of fans are looking forward to seeing Garth Brooks rock Neyland Stadium on Saturday. But some lucky UT students don't have to wait!
UT students are invited to watch Brooks' soundcheck on Friday night at 7.
The event is ONLY open to current UT students, and to get in, they have to follow these steps:
- Sign in to the Student Rewards App
- RSVP by clicking here.
