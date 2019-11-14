KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thousands of fans are looking forward to seeing Garth Brooks rock Neyland Stadium on Saturday. But some lucky UT students don't have to wait!

UT students are invited to watch Brooks' soundcheck on Friday night at 7.

The event is ONLY open to current UT students, and to get in, they have to follow these steps:

Sign in to the Student Rewards App

RSVP by clicking here.

More on Garth's visit to Knoxville

RELATED: Need to Know: Garth Brooks at Neyland Stadium

RELATED: Remember that time Garth Brooks played the Old City? Ashley Capps does

RELATED: 'Once in a lifetime event' | Garth Brooks show at Neyland Stadium expected to break records

RELATED: Young boy 'wins Halloween' by dressing up as 'Garth at Neyland'

RELATED: More than 75K tickets sold for Garth Brooks show, breaking Neyland record

RELATED: These #GARTHinKNOXVILLE tweets are more aggressive than a drunk bachelorette party singing "Friends in Low Places" & I'm living for it

RELATED: 'I can't tell you how grateful I am' | Garth Brooks apologizes after ticket sales crash for Neyland concert

RELATED: 'It's just gonna be a magical, epic night' | Garth Brooks returns for historic Neyland Stadium concert through Visit Knoxville and UT partnership