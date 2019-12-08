KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's time to pick the flicks for this year's Movies on Market Square line-up!

The Knox County Public Library has hosted the event since 2004, where the public is invited to bring their lawn chairs and watch an outdoor movie with others on a fall Friday night in downtown Knoxville.

This year, the six-week series starts on September 13.

But what movies will be shown? That's up to you!

You can go here to vote from Aug. 12 to Aug. 23. The winners will be announced Aug. 29. This year's categories are Final Frontier, Family Fun, 1985 Throwbacks, Random Reels, Heroes and Sheroes, and Spooks and Spirits.

Here are the choices:

The Final Frontier

Apollo 13 (PG - 1995)

First Man (PG-13 - 2018)

2001: Space Odyssey (G - 1968)

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 (PG-13 - 2017)

Armageddon (PG-13 - 1998)

Family Fun

Toy Story (G - 1995)

Incredibles 2 (PG - 2018)

Mary Poppins Returns (PG - 2018)

Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG - 2019)

Tarzan (G - 1999)

1985 Throwback

Back to the Future (PG - 1985)

Teen Wolf (PG - 1985)

Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome (PG-13 - 1985)

Clue (PG - 1985)

The Last Dragon (PG-13 - 1985)

Random Reels

Father of the Bride (PG - 1991)

Jaws (PG - 1975)

50 First Dates (PG-13 - 2004)

Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13 -2018)

Casablanca (PG - 1942)

Heroes and Sheroes

Captain Marvel (PG-13 - 2019)

Ant Man (PG-13 - 2015)

Rampage (PG-13 - 2018)

Pirates of the Caribbean (PG-13 - 2003)

Spider Man: Into the Spider Verse (PG - 2018)

Spooks and Spirits

Gremlins (PG - 1984)

ParaNorman (PG - 2012)

The Addams Family (PG-13 - 1991)

Beetlejuice (PG - 1988)

Goosebumps (PG - 2015)

You have until Aug. 23 to vote here.