On November 28, 2016, countless lives were changed forever.

That night, an unprecedented wildfire swept out of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, powered by hurricane-force winds. It's ferocity caught everyone, even local officials and first responders, by surprise. Thousands of people, locals and tourists, fled for their lives.

By night's end, fourteen people lay dead.

This week, WBIR is launching "Inferno: The Gatlinburg Disaster", a six-part series of stories that take a closer look at the wildfire that tore through the city that night, and the questions that still linger three years after the hellfire.

WBIR anchor Robin Wilhoit and digital storyteller Madison Stacey host the podcast, which can be found on several platforms including iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, and PodBean.

