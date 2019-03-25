NASHVILLE, Tenn. — "You can be in the room where it happens."

One of the most popular musicals in history is coming to Nashville at the end of the year.

The Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) announced that "Hamilton: An American Musical" will run from Dec. 31, 2019, through Jan. 19, 2020.

People have been anxiously awaiting the dates since it was announced last April that Hamilton would be in the theater's line-up for the season.

Tickets are not on sale yet, but you can get details on what will be available here.

Getting tickets could be a challenge, as they sell out quickly in every city where the musical is performed.

TPAC’s president and CEO Kathleen O’Brien said the best way to guarantee tickets to “Hamilton” is to purchase a season subscription for the 2019-20 season.

Hamilton is the story of America’s founding father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War. The music is an addictive blend of hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway.