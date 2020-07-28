What's your story? | NBC wants to hear true, funny stories for new show

NBC's new show, "True Story," will re-enact some people's strangest, funniest and most inspiring stories. It stars Ed Helms and Randall Park.

Everyone has a story — sometimes those stories and funnier and weirder than others.

A new show from NBC will give people a platform to share them with the world, and the network is looking for people with tales to tell. Anybody who thinks they have a story that will inspire, entertain and make others laugh can apply to be on the show online.

"True Story" stars Ed Helms and Randall Park, NBC's new show. People will tell personal stories from their own personal experiences while comedians and actors re-enact them. Episodes will last for one hour and feature two stories. Officials said the series will have six episodes.

People chosen to be on the show will sit down with Helms and Park to share their stories. They also said the show is based on an Australian show, "True Story with Hamish & Andy." In the Australian show, a woman once told a story about how she went through surgery after pretending to be sick so she could get out of an assignment at work.

Officials said they are looking from someone from East Tennessee. Anyone can apply to be on the show, or nominate another person they believe has a story worth sharing.